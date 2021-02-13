Police: Man, 30, found dead in South Philadelphia, the victim of apparent shooting

article

A man is dead after he was found in South Philadelphia with a gunshot wound late Friday night.

According to officials, police were called to the 2300 block of Moore Street Friday night, around 11:30, for a reported shooting.

Arriving officers found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

No other details were released regarding the man’s identity. Officials say an investigation is underway. No arrests have been made.

