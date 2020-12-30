Police: Man, 30, killed in West Oak Lane shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in West Oak Lane.
It happened on the 1400 block of West 67th Street Wednesday around 7:10 p.m.
According to police, a 30-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head. He died on the scene.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
