Police: Man, 30, killed in West Oak Lane shooting

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in West Oak Lane.

It happened on the 1400 block of West 67th Street Wednesday around 7:10 p.m.

According to police, a 30-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head. He died on the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

