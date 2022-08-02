Police: Man, 30, shot and killed in West Philadelphia Tuesday night

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in West Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

At around 7:31 p.m., police say they responded to the 5400 block of Pearl Street where they found a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

Authorities say the victim was transported to Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:44 p.m.

No arrest was made in this incident and no weapons were recovered, according to officials.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.