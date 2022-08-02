Expand / Collapse search

Former N.J. youth group director charged for distributing 11,000 files of child sexual abuse material

By FOX 29 Staff
Arnold DiBlasi, 71

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - Officials say a 71-year-old man was arrested after he was found with thousands of child sexual abuse materials.

Arnold DiBlasi, of Marlton, is charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

DiBlasi, the former youth director at Holy Eucharist Parish in Cherry Hill, reportedly distributed more than 11,000 files of child sexual abuse material to 30 people.

He was arrested at his home on July 26 after an investigation began in May. Officials say an initial survey of a seized phone revealed child sexual abuse materials.

The case will be referred to a grand jury after the suspect was released from Burlington County Jail following a detention hearing.