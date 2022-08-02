Motorcyclist ejected, killed in Roosevelt Boulevard crash, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A crash on Roosevelt Boulevard turned deadly when the driver of a motorcycle was killed Monday night.
Police say a speeding Suzuki Samurai collided with a Cadillac that was exiting a parking lot onto the 7200 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Castor.
The motorcycle driver, identified as 30-year-old Guilherme Almerique-Almeida, reportedly lost control when it sideswiped the vehicle.
He was pronounced dead on the scene after being ejected from the motorcycle, according to police. The driver of the Cadillac remained on the scene.
An investigation is underway.