Police: Man, 30, shot to death in East Germantown

Authorities say a 30-year-old man is dead following a shooting Saturday afternoon in East Germantown.

Officers from Philadelphia's 14th district responded to the 100 block of East Duval Street around 3 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

According to investigators, the victim was suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and back. He was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.

No arrests have been reported at this time. Investigators are working to piece together the events that lead up to the deadly shooting.

