Police: Man, 31, shot and killed in Kensington Sunday morning

A 31-year-old man is dead after a shooting early Sunday in Kensington.

Police responded to the intersection of North American Street and West Lehigh Avenue early Sunday, around 4:30, after receiving multiple calls about gunshots in the area, according to officials.

When police arrived, they found a car in the intersection with flat tires and air bags deployed.

A 31-year-old man was found dead at the scene, authorities say.

An investigation into the cause and possible motive of the shooting is being conducted.

