Police: Man, 32, critical after shooting in West Philadelphia; suspect in custody

article

A man is critically injured and a suspect is in custody following a shooting Wednesday morning in West Philadelphia.

The incident occurred at 10 a.m. on the 5200 block of Jefferson Street.

Police say a 32-year-old man was shot in the chest and shoulder and was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

An apprehension was made and weapon was recovered, according to police. The suspect has yet to be identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.