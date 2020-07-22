Police: Man, 32, injured in stabbing in Mantua

article

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the city's Mantua section.

It happened on the 3800 block of Brown Street around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the 32-year-old man was stabbed once in the hip and suffered a laceration to his face and neck. The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

