Police: Man, 32, injured in stabbing in Mantua
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the city's Mantua section.
It happened on the 3800 block of Brown Street around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday.
According to police, the 32-year-old man was stabbed once in the hip and suffered a laceration to his face and neck. The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
