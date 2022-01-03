Police: Man, 34, critical after shooting in Kensington

article

A man is fighting for his life Monday after a shooting in Kensington.

The incident happened at approximately 5:02 a.m. on the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue. Police responded to this location fo reports of a person with a gun.

When they arrived, police found a 34-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers took him to Temple University Hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapon recovered.

An investigation remains active and ongoing.

