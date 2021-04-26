Police: Man, 34, stabbed in the chest in Kensington

article

Police in Kensington are investigating a stabbing which left a man in critical condition.

According to officials, police were called to the intersection of Jasper Street and Allegheny Avenue, about 7:15, Monday night, for a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest.

The man was rushed by police to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police say an investigation is underway. No arrests have been made and no weapon has been found.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

