Police: Man, 35, shot and killed in Kensington; suspect sought

Authorities are investigating after they say a man was shot and killed Wednesday evening in Kensington.

The gunfire erupted on the 2000 block of East Cambria Street just before 5 p.m.

Police say a 35-year-old Shawn Murray was shot several times in the torso.

He was reportedly transported to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 5:15 p.m.

Police have not made any arrests at this time.

