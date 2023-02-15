Police: Man, 36, critically injured after he was shot multiple times on a West Philadelphia street
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in West Philadelphia that critically injured a 36-year-old man.
Officials say 19th District officers responded to the report of a shooting near North 50th and Master Street Wednesday afternoon, just after 4 p.m.
Police arrived to discover the victim had been shot numerous times in the head and neck.
Police rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was placed in critical condition.
Police are investigating the shooting. A weapon was recovered from the man. No arrests have been announced.
The shooting was just minutes after a 44-year-old man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.