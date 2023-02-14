Man left critically injured after being shot multiple times in Crescentville: police

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man severely injured in Philadelphia in the early morning hours of Valentine's Day.

Authorities say the shooting occurred just after 4:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Alcott Street.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, a 43-year-old man was found lying outside the door of a rear ally with gunshot wounds to the neck, chest and torso.

Officials say police rushed him to Einstein Hospital, where he is in critical condition undergoing surgery.

Thirteen spent shell casings were discovered in the back of the ally, police say.

Investigators also found a gun, but say they don't know if it belonged to the victim or suspect.