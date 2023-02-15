44-year-old man shot multiple times and killed on North Philadelphia street, police say

article

A 44-year-old man was shot in the chest and killed on the street in North Philadelphia, officials said.

The shooting happened on the 2000 block of West Susquehanna Avenue Wednesday afternoon, just before 4 p.m., according to authorities.

The man was shot in the times in the chest out on the street by an unknown gunman.

He was taken to Temple in a private vehicle and died a short time after arriving.

Police are actively investigating a possible motive.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

