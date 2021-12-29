Police: Man, 36, shot in Strawberry Mansion

A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Strawberry Mansion.

It happened at 11:56 p.m. at 29th and Susquehanna Streets.

Police say a 36-year-old man was shot once in chest. Officers rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

According to police, they also found one spent shell casing from a large caliber gun at the scene.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

