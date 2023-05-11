Police: Man, 37, arrested in Center City hit-and-run that left woman dead, child injured

The Philadelphia Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run in Center City, according to authorities.

Dominique Murphy, 37, of West Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, and related charges after being taken in as a person of interest, police announced Thursday morning.

Dominique Murray, 37

According to authorities, Murray was allegedly operating a dark gray Jeep with its headlights off on Tuesday night, speeding down JFK Boulevard in the wrong direction around 10 p.m.

Officers followed the vehicle, which then sped onto the 1300 block of Arch Street, striking a woman and one of her three children as they were crossing the street.

After striking them, the officers stopped to render aid and the Jeep continued, fleeing the scene.

The woman, identified as a 38-year-old, suffered severe head trauma and was initially placed in critical condition. Police say she died from her injuries the next day.

Her 8-year-old child who was also struck by the car, was transported to CHOP with multiple broken bones, according to officials.

The woman's other two children, ages 10 and 11, are under the care of social workers, authorities say.