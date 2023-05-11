Video: 2 gunmen sought after opening fire on man, woman sitting in car on Hunting Park street, police say

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting.

According to police, the shooting occurred on the afternoon of April 23 on the 3800 block of North 13th Street in the Hunting Park section of the city.

Authorities say two masked men armed with semi-automatic weapons pulled up on the two victims who were in a car on the street.

Surveillance video released by police shows the moments the two suspects fired on the vehicle, drove to another street and continued firing in the direction of the victims.

According to officials, a 40-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were struck in the face and throughout their bodies, leaving them in critical condition.

The suspects then fled the scene in a gray late model Toyota Camry, which has since been located by police, authorities say.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8271 or submit an anonymous tip here.