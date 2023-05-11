Authorities: Bicyclist fatally struck in Oxford Circle hit-and-run involving stolen car

article

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that left a bicyclist dead, authorities say.

According to officials, the crash occurred on Sunday evening at 10 p.m. at the intersection of Van Kirk Street and Loretto Avenue in the Oxford Circle section of the city.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed a 2012 gray Hyundai, which was reported stolen, was moving westbound on Van Kirk Street when it blew through a stop sign and struck a bicyclist that was going southbound on Loretto Avenue.

The bicyclist has been identified as a John Doe at this time, officials say.

Authorities say medics pronounced the bicyclist dead on scene.

According to authorities, video surveillance of the crash was recovered from a residence on Belden Street.

Police say they later found the Hyundai three blocks away from the scene on the 5900 block of Algon Street with damage to the front part of the vehicle and a broken windshield.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Unit says the investigation is ongoing and active.