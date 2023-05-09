Mom dies after Center City hit-and-run that seriously injured son; person of interest in custody: police

Authorities say they have taken a person of interest into custody and located a vehicle they say struck a child and woman who were crossing the street near Philadelphia's City Hall on Tuesday night. The woman succumbed to her injuries Wednesday.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department noticed a dark gray Jeep with its headlights off speeding down JFK Boulevard around 10 p.m., according to officials.

Officers followed the speeding Jeep onto the 1300 block of Arch Street, where police say the vehicle struck a woman and one of her three children who were crossing the road and continued driving, police say.

Authorities say the 38-year-old woman and an 8-year-old girl were struck by the vehicle, while a 10-year-old and 11-year-old were unharmed.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The woman suffered severe head trauma during the collision and was placed in critical condition, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small. The 8-year-old child is in the intensive care unit at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia with multiple broken bones, police say.

The woman died from her injuries Wednesday, officials announced.

A witness claimed the woman pushed one or more children out of the way of the speeding Jeep just before the collision.

Police say the two unharmed children are currently being cared for by social workers.

Investigators announced Wednesday afternoon that a person of interest had been taken into custody. The striking vehicle was also recovered.

The investigation is active and ongoing.