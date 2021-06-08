Police: Man, 42, shot multiple times in broad daylight and killed in North Philadelphia

article

A 42-year-old man has died after he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia, Philadelphia police say.

The shooting happened on the 2500 block of Mutter Street Tuesday afternoon, just after 2:15, according to officials.

Officers arrived on scene to find the 42-year-old victim suffering with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his head and body.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Officials say an investigation is underway, though no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

