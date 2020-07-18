Police: Man, 45, shot multiple times in North Philadelphia drive-by shooting

article

A man is shot multiple times in a North Philadelphia drive-by shooting early Saturday.

According to officials, police were called to the intersection of North 10th and Brown Streets for a shots fired call Saturday, around 1 a.m.

Police arrived to find a 45-year-old man shot four times. At least 19 shell casings were found at the scene.

He was taken to Jefferson Hospital and listed in stable condition.

Authorities say two different shooters in two different vehicles were likely the cause of the incident. Police are looking for two different dark colored sedans.

