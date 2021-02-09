Police: Man, 50, tied up, assaulted in Center City home invasion

article

A 50-year-old man is recovering from a frightening situation inside of his own Center City home Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Locust Street Tuesday, about 2:30 p.m., for a reported home invasion.

Responding officers found the man bound inside of his apartment. Police say unknown individuals broke into the man’s home, tied him up, assaulted him and took off with approximately $4,000 and some watches.

The man was treated for his injuries and is said to be in stable condition.

