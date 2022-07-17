Police: Man, 52, critically injured after he was shot 6 times in Juniata Park
JUNIATA PARK - A 52-year-old man is hospitalized with critical injuries after he was shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Juniata Park neighborhood.
Officials said 24th District police responded to the 3900 block of L Street Sunday, just before 2 p.m., on the report of a person shot.
Police arrived to find the man in a driveway suffering from six gunshot wounds to his abdomen.
Medics rushed the man to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.
Police are actively investigating a motive into the shooting. No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.