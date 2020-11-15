Police: Man, 63, missing from assisted living facility in Rhawnhurst
RHAWNHURST - Philadelphia police are searching for a 63-year-old Rhawnhurst man who was last seen leaving an assisted living facility on Friday afternoon.
According to police, Warren McClain was reported missing from the 7700 block of Sommerdale Street around 12:30 p.m.
McClain is described as 5-foot-11, 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark clothing and using a walking cane.
Anyone with information on McClain's whereabouts is asked to contact Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153.
