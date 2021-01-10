Police: Man and woman critically wounded during shooting in West Philadelphia

article

A man and woman were are fighting for their lives following a double shooting Sunday night in West Philadelphia, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire on North Salford Street just after 6 p.m.

Police say a 34-year-old man has been downgraded from stable to critical after he was shot in the chest, abdomen and back. A woman, who is also in critical condition, was shot in the chest.

Both victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital by police. No arrests have been reported at this time.

