2 men hospitalized after shooting in Kensington, authorities say

Crime & Public Safety
PHILADELPHIA - Two men have been hospitalized after a shooting in Kensington early Sunday night. 

The incident happened at approximately 10:50 a.m. on the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue on the highway. 

One 46-year-old white male was shot once in the back of the head. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and is listed in critical condition. 

A 24-year-old black male was also shot but walked into Jefferson University Hospital. He is currently listed in critical condition.

Police say a scene was located but no weapon was recovered and no arrest was made. 

An investigation remains underway. 

