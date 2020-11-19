Police: Man arrested after striking driver, pedestrian in Kensington

article

Philadelphia police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal car crash early Thursday morning in the city’s Kensington section.

Authorities say a 22-year-man driving a Green Kia SUV was traveling the wrong way on Jasper Street towards Allegheny Avenue when he struck a 47-year-old female driving a Chevrolet Malibu around 8:30 a.m. The 22-year-old man also struck a male pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to Temple hospital and is critical condition, while the driver of the Chevrolet Malibu was pronounced on scene.

The driver of the Kia was taken to Temple Hospital and is in stable condition. He is in police custody.

No charges have been announced as police continue to investigate the crash.

___

