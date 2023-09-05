Police: Two arrested in Philadelphia after $29k theft from King of Prussia Gucci store

Authorities have arrested two men accused of stealing nearly $30k in high-end merchandise from a Pennsylvania shopping mall late last month.

Nathan Thomas, 30, and his accomplice were taken into custody last Thursday for an alleged robbery of the Gucci store at the King of Prussia Mall over a week earlier.

Investigators say on Aug. 21 Thomas and the unnamed man wore surgical masks and "forcibly removed" purses from their security cables just after the store opened.

The pair stole an estimated $29k in merchandise and fled to a car waiting outside the mall before police arrived.

Investigators later found the alleged getaway car in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood. Police say they tracked down Thomas after reviewing "numerous hours of video" and his accomplice, who has not been pubically identified, was arrested a short time later.

The Upper Merion Police Department is still searching for Thomas's alleged co-conspirator in the heist. He is described as a 25-35-year-old Black man who was wearing black jogger pants, a black hoodie, blue sneakers, and a black baseball hat with the letter B on it.

Anyone with information on the theft or the whereabouts of the second suspect is asked to contact police immediately.