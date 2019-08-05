Police: Man charged after threatening to 'shoot up' Florida Walmart

article

Deputies have made an arrest after a threat forced the evacuation of a Walmart in Gibsonton Sunday afternoon.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Walmart on Gibsonton Drive just before 1:30 p.m. after a man called and said he was going to "shoot up" the store. Deputies said they evacuated the building out of an abundance of caution.

Hours later, police traced the call to 31-year-old Wayne Lee Padgett.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said Padgett's mother works at that Walmart location.

"These criminals that seek to make us afraid to go shopping, to the movies, concerts, work and school are nothing but terrorists," Chronister said. "This type of behavior will not be tolerated. We will pursue justice to the fullest extent of the law."

Advertisement

The suspect is being charged with false report of using a firearm in a violent manner, which is a felony.