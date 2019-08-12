Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man charged with criminal homicide in West Philly double shooting

By FOX 29 staff
Josua Bryant, 27, was charged with criminal homicide in connection with the July shooting.

WEST PHILADELPHIA - Police have made an arrest following a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in West Philadelphia.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, on the 600 block of South 60th Street.

Police say 27-year-old Garvin Rojas was shot multiple times and rushed to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. A 52-year-old man was also shot in the hand.

On Saturday, 27-year-old Josua Bryant was arrested and charged with criminal homicide.

No further details have been released at this time.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.