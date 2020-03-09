Police: Man charged with murder of former Temple University football player

article

Police have arrested a man who they say is responsible for the murder of a former Temple University football player.

Anthony Nieves, 22, was arrested Friday morning in connection with 25-year-old Zaire Williams' shooting death. Nieves was charged with murder, aggravated assault and related offenses.

The shooting occurred around on the 1800 block of West Montgomery Avenue around 4 a.m. Monday, March 2.

Williams suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Williams was a running back for Temple in 2013 and 2014. He subsequently transferred to the University of Maine to complete his collegiate playing career.

No further information has been released at this time.

