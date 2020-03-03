Former Temple University football player killed In North Philadelphia shooting

Friends and family are remembering a college football player who they say was murdered near Temple University's campus.

A vigil was held Monday night in Sicklerville for 25-year-old Zaire Williams, who police say was shot in the head less than 24 hours before.

The shooting occurred on the 1800 block of West Montgomery Avenue.

Zaire Williams, 25, was fatally shot in North Philadelphia early Monday morning. (Temple University)

Williams was a running back for Temple in 2013 and 2014.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

