Police: Man cleaning gun outside Philadelphia home shoots himself and his brother

Authorities say a man was cleaning his gun outside a home in Philadelphia when it unintentionally fired and struck him and his brother.

Officers say the 38-year-old was on the back porch of a home on the 3700 block of Jasper Street when the apparent accidental shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the bullet went through the man's left hand and struck his 38-year-old brother in the stomach.

Both men were brought to Temple University Hospital by police where the 38-year-old was placed in critical condition.

Officers found two weapons at the home, according to police.

No arrests were reported immediately following the apparent accidental shooting.