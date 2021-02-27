Police: Man critical after being shot 8 times in legs in North Philadelphia

article

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot eight times in the legs Saturday night in North Philadelphia.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of North 21st Street just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police reportedly found a 35-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Medics transported the unidentified victim to Temple Univesity Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Police did not report any arrests immediately following the shooting. It is unknown at this time what sparked the gunfire.

