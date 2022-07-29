Police: Man critical after being shot in the head in Kensington

Authorities say a man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head Friday night in Kensington.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the area of F and Tioga streets around 8 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Police found a man between 20 and 30 years old suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers drove the unnamed man to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.