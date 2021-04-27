Police: Man critically injured after shooting inside West Philly laundromat

article

A 52-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times inside a West Philadelphia laundromat, Tuesday night.

According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 5800 block of Market Street Tuesday, just after 9 p.m., inside a laundromat.

When officers arrived, they found the 52-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head and several in his leg.

He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in critical condition.

Police say no arrests have been made and no weapons found. An investigation is underway.

