Police: Man dead after setting fire to home in Hilltown Township

An assault suspect is dead inside his own house after police say he set fire to the home.

The incident happened on the 2000 block of Hilltown Pike in Hilltown Township on Tuesday afternoon.

Hilltown Township police were called to an assault earlier around the corner. By the time they responded, another call came in from the suspect’s next door neighbor. When police tried to talk to the man, he ran inside and with seconds smoke was coming through the roof.



Late Tuesday, the bomb disposal unit arrived on scene combing over the fire scene, and the explosive devices they found inside the home.

“He refused to engage officers in any kind of conversation. Shortly after smoke was observed inside the building ⁠— inside ⁠— the house from the tactical team was deployed. The subject at one point was throwing explosive devices from the house,” Hilltown Township Police Chief Christopher Englehart said.

