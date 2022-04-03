Police: Man dead after being shot 7 times in Southwest Philadelphia
article
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Southwest Philadelphia on Sunday, authorities say.
According to investigators, the incident happened on the 6500 block of Lindbergh Boulevard at 4:52 p.m.
Police say a 23-year-old man was shot seven times through the body.
He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:13 p.m., according to investigators.
Police say one arrest has been made and no guns were recovered.
