Police: Man dead after being shot 7 times in Southwest Philadelphia

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Southwest Philadelphia on Sunday, authorities say.

According to investigators, the incident happened on the 6500 block of Lindbergh Boulevard at 4:52 p.m.

Police say a 23-year-old man was shot seven times through the body.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:13 p.m., according to investigators.

Police say one arrest has been made and no guns were recovered.

