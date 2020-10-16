Police: Man dies after being shot in the head in North Philadelphia

article

Police say a man who was shot in the head early Friday morning in North Philadelphia later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

The deadly shooting happened on the 1600 block of Lehigh Avenue just after midnight.

Police say the 37-year-old victim was found with a shotgun near his body, but it is unclear if it was the gun used in the fatal shooting.

At least 11 shots were fired during the shooting and several cars were struck by gunfire, according to police.

No arrests have been announced at this time. Police believe the shooting may have been captured on nearby surveillance cameras.

