Police: Man dies after being shot in the thigh in Ogontz

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Detectives Division are investigating a fatal shooting.

According to police, the shooting occurred on Sunday just after 1 p.m. on the 6300 block of North 18th Street in the city's Ogontz neighborhood.

Authorities say a man, whose age is unknown at this time, was shot once in the right thigh.

He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center by private vehicle and later died at the hospital, according to officials.

Police say no arrests have been made in connection to the fatal shooting and it remains under investigation.