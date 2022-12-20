Student in police custody after bringing gun to elementary school in Rwanhurst, authorities say

article

A student at a Philadelphia elementary school in Rwanhurst has been taken into police custody after they were found with a gun, authorities say.

According to police, the Louis H. Farrell Public School on the 8300 block of Castor Avenue was placed on lockdown by the principal around 8 a.m. due to a student who bought a gun into the building.

Parents received an alert from school officials, saying a parent notified them of a potential weapon inside.

Officials say police arrived on location, recovered the weapon and took the student into custody.

SKYFOX flew over the school and observed police cars in the area as some students stood outside the school.

Police did not release any additional information about the incident or the student involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.