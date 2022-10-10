Police: Man dies after being shot multiple times in back in Southwest Philadelphia

article

A man is dead after police say he was shot multiple times Monday night in Southwest Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 800 block of South 48th Street just before 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say an unidentified man estimated to be in his late 20s was found shot 4-5 times in the back.

The victim was later pronounced dead, according to police.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting and no description of a suspect was provided by police.