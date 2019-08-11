Police: Man dies in go-kart accident after breaking into speedway

A man died in a go-kart accident in Pinellas Park, Florida after investigators said he and another person unlawfully entered the speedway Thursday night.

Man unlawfully breaks into Florida speedway and dies in go-kart accident, officials say.

Police and fire rescue responded to the Showtime Speedway around 10 p.m. Thursday due to reports of a go-kart accident.

According to investigators, Jesse Outlaw and another person illegally entered the speedway property from Ulmerton Road to race go-karts.

As the two drove on the drag strip, police said Outlaw failed to see a guardrail and crashed into it, suffering catastrophic injuries.

Pinellas Park police said the go-kart was not equipped with a safety harness, and Outlaw was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Paramedics rushed Outlaw to Bayfront Hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the second go-kart was interviewed by police and released. He did not suffer any injuries or strike Outlaw's go-kart in the crash, investigators said.

No charges have been filed in the crash, but police said the investigation is still active.