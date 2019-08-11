Police: Man dies in go-kart accident after breaking into speedway
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A man died in a go-kart accident in Pinellas Park, Florida after investigators said he and another person unlawfully entered the speedway Thursday night.
Police and fire rescue responded to the Showtime Speedway around 10 p.m. Thursday due to reports of a go-kart accident.
According to investigators, Jesse Outlaw and another person illegally entered the speedway property from Ulmerton Road to race go-karts.
As the two drove on the drag strip, police said Outlaw failed to see a guardrail and crashed into it, suffering catastrophic injuries.
Pinellas Park police said the go-kart was not equipped with a safety harness, and Outlaw was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Paramedics rushed Outlaw to Bayfront Hospital, where he later died.
The driver of the second go-kart was interviewed by police and released. He did not suffer any injuries or strike Outlaw's go-kart in the crash, investigators said.
No charges have been filed in the crash, but police said the investigation is still active.