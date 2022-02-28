Police: Man drives himself to the hospital after being shot during attempted carjacking
article
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police detectives are investigating a shooting that stemmed from an attempted carjacking Sunday night.
According to authorities, the shooting happened around 10: 42 p.m. in the area of 1020 South Street.
Police say a 54-year-old was shot in the face during the incident and drove himself to Jefferson Hospital.
He remains in stable condition, according to police.
___
- Clifton Heights police investigating alleged road rage shooting involving Amazon delivery driver
- Driver in custody after deadly hit-and-run in Lawndale overnight
- Double shooting leaves 2 stable in Wissinoming, police say
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement