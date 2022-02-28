Police: Man drives himself to the hospital after being shot during attempted carjacking

article

Philadelphia police detectives are investigating a shooting that stemmed from an attempted carjacking Sunday night.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 10: 42 p.m. in the area of 1020 South Street.

Police say a 54-year-old was shot in the face during the incident and drove himself to Jefferson Hospital.

He remains in stable condition, according to police.

___

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter