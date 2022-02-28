Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man drives himself to the hospital after being shot during attempted carjacking

Published 
Updated 10:17AM
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police detectives are investigating a shooting that stemmed from an attempted carjacking Sunday night.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 10: 42 p.m. in the area of 1020 South Street.  

Police say a 54-year-old was shot in the face during the incident and drove himself to Jefferson Hospital.

He remains in stable condition, according to police. 

