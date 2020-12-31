Police: Man expected to survive after being shot multiple times in West Philadelphia

article

A man is expected to survive after police say he was shot multiple times late Wednesday night in West Philadelphia.

According to police, the 26-year-old victim was shot at least seven times on the 200 block of North 56th Street just before midnight.

Officers who were called to the scene rushed the victim to a nearby hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

Detectives have not said what sparked the gunfire. Police have not announced any arrests as of Thursday morning.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter