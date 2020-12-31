Police: Man expected to survive after being shot multiple times in West Philadelphia
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A man is expected to survive after police say he was shot multiple times late Wednesday night in West Philadelphia.
According to police, the 26-year-old victim was shot at least seven times on the 200 block of North 56th Street just before midnight.
Officers who were called to the scene rushed the victim to a nearby hospital where he was placed in stable condition.
Detectives have not said what sparked the gunfire. Police have not announced any arrests as of Thursday morning.
