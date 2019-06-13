Police: Man exposes himself at park in Bucks County

Police are searching for a man who was allegedly seen exposing and touching himself on a park bench in Falls Township.

Investigators say they received numerous calls about a man exposing himself in the park on Wednesday morning.

Police are unsure how often the man frequents the park.

Authorities say the suspect was wearing a dark colored t-shirt, dark colored shorts and a winter cap. He was reportedly seen riding a black mountain bike.

Witnesses have spotted the man on the Penn Valley Road side of the park.

Park visitors say security is usually active, and are often seen driving all-terrain vehicles.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call Falls Township Police.