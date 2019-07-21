Police: Man fatally shot; hits building with vehicle in Wilmington

article

A man in Wilmington is dead after he was shot and hit a building with a vehicle.

According to officials, police responded to the 500 block of Delaware Avenue in Wilmington Saturday, just before 9 p.m. on the report of a vehicle hitting a building.

When police arrived, they found the vehicle with a 23-year-old man inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials indicate initial findings of the shooting investigation point to the shooting location as somewhere along I-95.

Police say no other injuries occurred at the accident location. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Wilmington Police.