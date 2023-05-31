Police: Man fighting for his life following North Philadelphia double shooting

article

A man is fighting for his life and a teenager is injured after police say someone shot them Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1800 block of Woodstock Street for reports of a shooting.

Police found an 18-year-old shot in the foot and another man shot in the head. Both were taken by police to Temple University Hospital.

No arrests were immediately reported. Police say one weapon was recovered at the scene of the shooting.