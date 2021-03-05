Police: Man found dead in pool of blood inside burning home in Somerton
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - Police say a 62-year-old man was found dead in a pool of blood inside a burning Somerton home.
A neighbor made the discovery on the 11000 Greiner Road Friday around 7 p.m.
Fire department officials say they found two separate fires on the second floor and basement. They were eventually able to put them out a half hour later.
The investigation is going.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
